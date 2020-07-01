Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
54211667_thumbnail

Dodgers, Mookie Betts near $360M deal; How Yankees’ Aaron Judge will be affected - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 20s

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts reportedly is close to signing a 10-year, $360-year extension that could drive up the money that it'll take for the Yankees to lock up right fielder Aaron Judge, who can't become a free agent until after the 2022...

Tweets