Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
54212314_thumbnail

Mets scouting report | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 22, 2020 2:18 PM Newsday 3m

MIDDLE INFIELDERS Shortstop Amed Rosario, still only 24, has made significant and measurable year-to-year improvements, to the point that he was a league-average hitter in 2019. Another leap in that d

Tweets