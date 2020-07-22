Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
Mets bring back Juan Lagares, sign Brian Dozier, release Melky Cabrera and Gordon Beckham | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber July 22, 2020 2:16 PM Newsday 3m

The Mets welcomed back old friend Juan Lagares on Wednesday, signing the 31-year-old outfielder to a minor-league contract. Lagares, recently let go by the San Diego Padres, joined the Mets for Wednes

