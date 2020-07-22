New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets bring back Juan Lagares, sign Brian Dozier, release Melky Cabrera and Gordon Beckham | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber July 22, 2020 2:16 PM — Newsday 3m
The Mets welcomed back old friend Juan Lagares on Wednesday, signing the 31-year-old outfielder to a minor-league contract. Lagares, recently let go by the San Diego Padres, joined the Mets for Wednes
Tweets
-
A lot of upset #Mets fans out thereMookie Betts and the Dodgers are closing in on an extension for at least 10 years and $350 million, per sources. @LouMerloni was on it first.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @MarlyRiveraESPN: The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced today that it will not allow the Toronto Blue Jays to play their shortened 2020 season at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. https://t.co/og8ZxLdlp0Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Chili Davis: “I haven’t come to a decision yet whether or when I will join the team. I’m at home because of the risk with a few underlying health conditions.” Said he talks with Tom Slater every day.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
NY #Mets hitting coach Chili Davis said he still has not made a decision whether he will join the team this season with his health risks.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Hitting coach Chili Davis, who is working remotely, says he's unsure if he will join the team this season.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets