New York Mets

North Jersey
NY Mets bring back Juan Lagares and sign Brian Dozier, release Melky Cabrera, Gordon Beckham

by: Justin Toscano, NorthJersey.com North Jersey 2m

The Mets signed Lagares to a minor-league deal, a source confirmed. They also signed 33-year-old infielder Brian Dozier to a minor-league deal.

