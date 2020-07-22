Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Has Mets star Pete Alonso overcome his vulgar ways? #LGM

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

Hey, looks like Pete Alonso may be coming around.  At the end of this video he says Let’s Go Mets. Pete, if you drop your bit I will drop mine.   This is a peace offering to you.   #LGM We’re excited to kick off the @Mets season & welcome @Pete_Alonso

