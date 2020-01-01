New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets 2020 projected lineup, starting rotation, predictions
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 5m
On paper, the New York Mets' 2020 projected starting lineup is one of the best in franchise history — one that rivals the 1986, 1999, and 2006 squads.
Tweets
-
RT @northjersey: Take advantage of our current offer for new subscribers: $39 for a year of unlimited access to https://t.co/LJE46eNCrX. Stay in the loop! Here are some stories we're proud of, which would not have been possible to report without your support. SUBSCRIBE: https://t.co/M49Mny25ZoBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @northjersey: Jacob deGrom has come center stage for the NY Mets, and is arguably one of the game's best pitchers. @JustinCToscano tells the story of deGrom's rise to the top, through the eyes of a good friend https://t.co/36kApmx0QrBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Rolling on @ESPNRadio & ESPNews w/ Katie George. 🔹#Dodgers / @mookiebetts record deal 🔹3:30 @JDonaldsonNBCS, on her new gig w/ Washington Football 🔹WHERE ARE THE #BlueJays GOING TO PLAY? Listen on 1050 in NYC / @espn app / Tune In / "Play ESPN Radio" on smart speakers.TV / Radio Personality
-
Jeff McNeil just broke into a Zoom call with hitting coach Chili Davis (working from home because of risk with underlying conditions) and promised to hit a single up the middle for him today. Tears emjoi.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
“First time since 2006, this is the strongest lineup they’ve had.” Darling on with Joe and EvanSuper Fan
-
I let it go at 3pm…there was that nice video where he said Let’s Go Mets, then I saw the vulgar post on sponsored by a bank I will not support now #LGM https://t.co/mrkxNfZmRnClearly, @metspolice ain't ever gonna let Pete's vulgarity go!!!! I recommend my bank, Bank of America if ur looking for a bank!! https://t.co/D6fH9fBkdyBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets