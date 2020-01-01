Do Not Sell My Personal Information

This could be the year where it’s anyone’s World Series title to take. Major League Baseball’s truncated 60-game season leaves the door open for any team with a properly-timed hot streak to make some noise, which would only improve interest in the...

Tweets

    Newsday Sports @NewsdaySports 43s
    #Mets' Marcus Stroman headed to injured list with muscle tear in calf: https://t.co/y1zi4NJl5n
    New York Post Sports @nypostsports 57s
    Terrible news for the Mets https://t.co/m4T4dxJngo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 3m
    Bob Uecker is a national treasure.
    Adam McCalvy
    Bob Uecker on broadcasting baseball in 2020: "I can't go in the clubhouse. That takes me back to many of the teams I played on."
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 3m
    Can a 10 prospect for Chris Archer trade be far behind?
    Tim Britton
    Mets officially place Marcus Stroman on the IL with a muscle tear in his calf. Robert Gsellman will also start the season on the IL with his triceps tightness.
    SNY @SNYtv 4m
    RT @SteveGelbs: The calf tear for Marcus Stroman is obviously a massive blow for the Mets. The team continues to reiterate that Seth Lugo is not a starting option. I understand Lugo’s immense value in the bullpen, but if Familia, Diaz and Betances look good early, I wonder if that could change.
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 4m
    In the 10 days since this tweet... * Stroman to the IL (left calf muscle tear) * Gsellman to the IL (right triceps tightness) * Lowrie to the IL (unspecified left knee problems) * Lockett to the IL (back discomfort) * Marisnick dealing with left hamstring tightness
    Tim Healey
    Luis Rojas said the Mets haven't had any baseball-related injuries so far during camp.
