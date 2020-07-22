New York Mets
Mets’ Marcus Stroman placed on IL right before Opening Day
by: Post Sports Desk — New York Post 37s
The Mets will be down a key pitcher to begin the season. Marcus Stroman, who was set to become the team’s No. 2 behind Jacob deGrom, was placed on the injured list Wednesday with a muscle tear
Tweets
-
#Mets' Marcus Stroman headed to injured list with muscle tear in calf: https://t.co/y1zi4NJl5nBlogger / Podcaster
-
Terrible news for the Mets https://t.co/m4T4dxJngoBlogger / Podcaster
-
Bob Uecker is a national treasure.Bob Uecker on broadcasting baseball in 2020: "I can't go in the clubhouse. That takes me back to many of the teams I played on."Blogger / Podcaster
-
Can a 10 prospect for Chris Archer trade be far behind?Mets officially place Marcus Stroman on the IL with a muscle tear in his calf. Robert Gsellman will also start the season on the IL with his triceps tightness.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SteveGelbs: The calf tear for Marcus Stroman is obviously a massive blow for the Mets. The team continues to reiterate that Seth Lugo is not a starting option. I understand Lugo’s immense value in the bullpen, but if Familia, Diaz and Betances look good early, I wonder if that could change.TV / Radio Network
-
In the 10 days since this tweet... * Stroman to the IL (left calf muscle tear) * Gsellman to the IL (right triceps tightness) * Lowrie to the IL (unspecified left knee problems) * Lockett to the IL (back discomfort) * Marisnick dealing with left hamstring tightnessLuis Rojas said the Mets haven't had any baseball-related injuries so far during camp.Beat Writer / Columnist
