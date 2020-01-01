Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Double G Sports
54218719_thumbnail

Fans Debate the Value of a World Series Championship in 2020

by: Elizabeth DiPietro Double G Sports 3m

Major League Baseball is set to return on Thursday, after a four-month hiatus induced by COVID-19 and some ugly player-league contract negotiations. As we dust off our jerseys and bask in the joy of answered prayers, fans are beginning to debate the...

Tweets