Marcus Stroman Lands on Injured List With Calf Tear
by: Emmanuel Pepis — Mets Merized Online 1m
As the New York Mets set their sights on the 2020 season, they got two doses of bad news. Marcus Stroman and Robert Gsellman both landed on the injured list.Talk about a double-whammy right be
Great shot! Apocalypse continued.The best video I ever captured. #NewYork #WeatherChannel #NYC https://t.co/cOBqTqJ9LOBlogger / Podcaster
RT @AnthonyDiComo: This is just tremendous. Mets hitting coach Chili Davis, who is working remotely from Arizona, was conducting a Zoom interview with reporters today when Jeff McNeil crashed it. "What up Chili Dog!" https://t.co/6OTaHT4QhqBlogger / Podcaster
Who will be the biggest challenge for the Mets in the NL East? https://t.co/qL3Yon4K8jTV / Radio Network
RT @timbhealey: In the 10 days since this tweet... * Stroman to the IL (left calf muscle tear) * Gsellman to the IL (right triceps tightness) * Lowrie to the IL (unspecified left knee problems) * Lockett to the IL (back discomfort) * Marisnick dealing with left hamstring tightness https://t.co/Q0VlHjlpwPTV / Radio Personality
The Apocalypse is here.Blogger / Podcaster
The Mets are in big trouble with the Stroman injury. They need to hope that Porcello finds a groove and pitchers better than his expected season.Misc
