New York Mets

Mets' Stroman sidelined with torn calf muscle

by: Associated Press ESPN 1m

Marcus Stroman, the All-Star right-hander who was expected to follow two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom in the Mets' rotation, has a calf injury and will miss the beginning of New York's season.

