New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets juggle rotation after Marcus Stroman injury misfortune
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 3m
The Mets’ rotation for the season-opening series is set. Jacob deGrom will start Friday’s opener against the Braves, who will counter with Mike Soroka, at Citi Field. Steven Matz will get the nod
Tweets
-
RT @ZachGelb: I’m all in on Kevin Garnett buying the #Timberwolves but I don't want to see A-Rod purchase the #Mets. #SaveUsSteve @cbssportsradio @Producer_Tom https://t.co/7CKjf5o5DbTV / Radio Network
-
RT @NotDWright: Didnt even make it to opening day @GMBVWBlogger / Podcaster
-
I know there is a lot going on in the world, and I know we don’t know how long the season will last, but damn I am excited to have baseball back tomorrow.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Eduardo Nunez Makes Mets' Roster https://t.co/lnaWFEc72oBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DevanFink: Since his first full season in 2015, Mookie Betts is second in baseball in WAR with 35.4. There is nearly an eight-win gap between him and the next-closest position player (Kris Bryant: 27.8).Blogger / Podcaster
-
I spoke to an orthopedist about Stroman’s injury:Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets