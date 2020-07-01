Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Starting Pitcher Injuries Should Keep Seth Lugo In Bullpen

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1m

With Noah Syndergaard and Marcus Stroman going down, the Mets need a fifth starter. Whenever the Mets need a starter, the debate once again turns to whether Seth Lugo should be put back in the rota…

Tweets