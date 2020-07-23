New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets prepared for a wild ride in a 60-game season | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 23, 2020 4:23 AM — Newsday 49s
The Mets spent the second half of their second preseason camp focusing on one of rookie manager Luis Rojas’ favorite themes: preparedness. He wanted his players to experience a bit of everything they
Tweets
-
RT @sportswatch: At @NewsdaySports we appreciate readers on all platforms. But if you're open to buying a print edition at least one day a year, that day should be our annual baseball preview section. It's just not the same online. Go old school! Or not. We still love you. https://t.co/Gcm9bpu2iHBeat Writer / Columnist
-
just set my first fantasy lineup of the season. felt amazing..Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @TracyEdwardsMBE: We have raised 51% of @crowdfunderuk target! But we only have 14 days left to raise the rest to #KeepMaidenMoving. Disadvantaged girls are at risk of not returning to education after Covid 19 but you can help us change that by donating! @maidenfactor https://t.co/bXO0Z3TfvU https://t.co/8xwo7NtPNCBeat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/Uiv134U3v3 publishes @CitiBank Sponsored Blog which includes vulgar Pete Alonso message https://t.co/TSc4krYOwHBlogger / Podcaster
-
Waking up from a dream that Cole got shelled and realizing you have to wait 15 hours for it to come true <<<<Misc
-
BVW tomorrow: @mikemayerMMO @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMFor those who like to follow along and/or watch: Pete Alonso will speak with reporters at 10 a.m. tomorrow, Brodie Van Wagenen at 1 p.m.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets