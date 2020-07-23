New York Mets
Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #70: Al Kaline
Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police
The man known as Mr. Tiger is our 70th inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. Al Kaline started his career with the Detroit Tigers in 1953 when he was just 18 years old, going straight from high school to the major leagues. Over the next 22...
