Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
54232526_thumbnail

Baseball Hall of Immortals – Inductee #70: Al Kaline

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4m

The man known as Mr. Tiger is our 70th inductee into the Baseball Hall of Immortals. Al Kaline started his career with the Detroit Tigers in 1953 when he was just 18 years old, going straight from high school to the major leagues.  Over the next 22...

Tweets