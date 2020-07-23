New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
It’s an Opening Day special | Yankees-Mets Express Ep. 9
by: ESNY — Elite Sports NY 2m
The Yankees-Mets Express crew talks Opening Day excitement, season award predictions, and more on the latest episode of YME.
Tweets
-
Luis Guillorme has always been known for his defense, but he also showed some improvement at the plate last year. That should earn him a spot on the Mets this season. https://t.co/K38AiptssxBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Pete Alonso Announces “60 Heroes for 60 Games” Initiative https://t.co/EA1aIvcY7C #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again: He gets it.TV / Radio Personality
-
Could think of some worse views to have while getting work done.Free Agent
-
Hopefully on an island with an obstacle course.As part of the 16-team expanded playoff proposal, the No. 1, 2, 3 seeds in each league— the Division winners— would pick their opponents among the other 5 teams, with a selection show.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Check out my post on The New York Extra as I discuss the Marcus Stroman injury and why I believe Seth Lugo should be the stopgap used here: https://t.co/aXEkYnS8kgBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets