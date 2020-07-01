Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
48769396_thumbnail

Mets Designate Lefty Stephen Gonsalves For Assignment

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 1m

The New York Mets announced on Thursday they've designated left-handed pitcher Stephen Gonsalves for assignment. The Mets needed to make room on the 40-man roster for veterans LHP Chasen Shreve, R

Tweets