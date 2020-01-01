New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Erasmo Ramirez needs his velocity back
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m
If Ramirez can bounce back to his 2017 form, the Mets will have a valuable contributor.
Tweets
-
RT @athletelogos: @MLB @Mastercard #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
management rn (likely minus the bullseye)The Mets don't yet have a plan for who will replace Marcus Stroman in the rotation: "We'll make the final decision on that last starting role here in the coming days" https://t.co/LWxLOA1qdx https://t.co/C4dIjsFJZtBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets don't yet have a plan for who will replace Marcus Stroman in the rotation: "We'll make the final decision on that last starting role here in the coming days" https://t.co/LWxLOA1qdxTV / Radio Network
-
Insert if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em joke here. #MetsSources: Matt Harvey close to deal with RoyalsBlogger / Podcaster
-
The instant responses are hilarious, but Steve Cohen throwing out the first pitch would be incredible. That would be some Vince McMahon-type stuff.The Mets say “a special guest to be named later” will throw out the first pitch Friday.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
dark night to the dark sideSources: Matt Harvey close to deal with RoyalsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets