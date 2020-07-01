Do Not Sell My Personal Information

MLB News: Positive COVID-19 Test Sidelines Juan Soto

by: Michelle Ioannou Mets Merized Online 3m

The Nationals and Yankees face off tonight in the first regular season game of the 2020 baseball season. But one star will be missing it.According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, Juan Soto will be mis

