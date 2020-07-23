Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
51594031_thumbnail

Press release: Mets to host Opening Day - July 24 vs. Atlanta | MLB.com

by: N/A MLB: Mets 3m

FLUSHING, N.Y., July 23, 2020 – The New York Mets will host Opening Day at Citi Field Friday, July 24, at 4:10 p.m. vs. the Atlanta Braves. While unfortunately Mets fans are not able to attend the game in-person, the organization will carry on with...

Tweets