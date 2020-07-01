Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
45708411_thumbnail

MLB News: Matt Harvey Close to Signing With Royals

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 1m

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports that the Royals are close to signing right-handed pitcher Matt Harvey to a minor league deal.Harvey, 31, had been a hot topic with Mets fans over the last 24

Tweets