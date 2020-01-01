New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Marcus Stroman not worried about his calf injury
by: Darryn Albert — Larry Brown Sports 6m
The New York Mets will likely be without Marcus Stroman's services until August, but the righty does not sound too concerned about his prognosis. Stroman, who was placed on the injured list with a torn calf muscle, tweeted on Thursday that the...
Tweets
-
MLB Players received a $50M guarantee by agreeing to expanded playoffs. Could be more depending on whether there are fans and the gate receipts meet a certain figure but $50M is baseline. Good job by both sides to get this fone.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Talking to Mets manager Luis RojasTV / Radio Personality
-
The latest "Amazin' But True" Mets podcast with special guest David Wright https://t.co/cS5BJMhc8gBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: MLBPA Approves Expanded Playoffs for 2020 https://t.co/uht9CfebEv #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @pcaldera: Life without fans: How Yankees, Mets are dealing with new world of Major League Baseball https://t.co/X7P9jSenQ3 via @NorthJerseyBeat Writer / Columnist
-
not cake..*faints https://t.co/J0A6ItUuiyBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets