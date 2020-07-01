Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Merized
53557070_thumbnail

MLBPA Approves Expanded Playoffs for 2020

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 1h

According to Marly Rivera of ESPN, the Major League Baseball Players' Association has "approved the agreement discussed with MLB for expanded playoffs, only for the 2020 season", which would incre

Tweets