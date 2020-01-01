Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
54244753_thumbnail

Brad Brach’s status for 2020 is unknown

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 7m

Brach was a solid midseason acquisition for the Mets in 2019, but will start the 2020 season on the injured list with an undisclosed ailment.

Tweets