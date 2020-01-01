New York Mets
MLB announces expanded playoffs for 2020
Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) jointly announced on Thursday that the 2020 Postseason will expand to 16 teams, beginning with eight best-of-three Wild Card Series preceding the Division Series....
