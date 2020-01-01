Do Not Sell My Personal Information

MLB announces expanded playoffs for 2020

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) jointly announced on Thursday that the 2020 Postseason will expand to 16 teams, beginning with eight best-of-three Wild Card Series preceding the Division Series....

