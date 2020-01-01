New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB agrees to expand postseason
by: Nathan Solomon — Empire Sports Media 3m
The MLB and the MLBPA has agreed to exand the 2020 postseason from 10 to 16 teams in a deal just minutes before the season began:
Tweets
-
RT @TheRecordSports: Cardboard cutouts, artificial crowd noise: What do the #Yankees and #Mets really think about this? https://t.co/2g0nWonA2l via @northjersey @pcaldera @JustinCToscano @APPSportsDesk @lohudsports @MyCJ_SportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @realStanVG: After 4 centuries of slavery, Jim Crow, unpunished lynchings, mass incarceration, stop and frisk, the phony war on drugs and police killings of black men I would call the reaction subdued. https://t.co/5wY4xmfPKmBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Mets: Who’s excited for #OpeningDay tomorrow? Let’s celebrate with a #Mets #GIFParty! Reply with your favorite Mets GIF. #LGM https://t.co/BSxmMhtHmbBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @The7Line: OABT: S4 E7 Opening Day Eve from Citi Field with @DarrenJMeenan and @thePeteyMac - RT for a chance at FREE METS STUFF https://t.co/RAETpVa2x3Super Fan
-
Fauci slander will not be toleratedBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @EvanRobertsWFAN: Positive of A-Rod buying the Mets, is that we won’t have to hear him broadcast anymore.Misc
- More Mets Tweets