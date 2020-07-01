Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

centerfieldmaz
54248929_thumbnail

Whitey Lockman: 1954 World Champion New York Giants First Baseman (1945-1958)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 5m

Carol Walter Lockman was born on July 25, 1926, in Lowell, North Carolina.  Lockman was signed by the New York Giants in 1943 at the youn...

Tweets