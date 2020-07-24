New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Astros Opening Day Roster Is Set
by: Braden Herb — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 6m
The Houston Astros Opening Day roster is set. There are plenty of notable names on the roster, as well as notable names absent.
Tweets
-
Proud to have you 👏🏼 👏🏼Proud to be a Mets fan right now https://t.co/k1WBVChzzfBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets have a 68% chance to make the playoffsInstaGraphs: 2020 Expanded Playoff Odds Are Here! https://t.co/qgDuGVfZ3pBeat Writer / Columnist
-
It’s TODAY! #OpeningDay Sorry we are too excited to sleep! #LGMOfficial Team Account
-
Jacob deGrom pitches today. This is not a drill.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
A-Rod investing in performance enhancers to help buy the Mets really is perfectBeat Writer / Columnist
-
I'm probably going to regret this, but this is me "broadcasting" the last 2 ABs of a Phillies-Mets game from 1993 in which Anthony Young loses in awful fashion and Kim Batiste hits a walk-off grand slam Seeing broadcasters doing games off TV reminded me https://t.co/sgHxPVZiRSBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets