New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
John Smoltz on everything MLB, nearly joining Yankees, World Series gut punch
by: View author archive email the author follow — New York Post 7m
Baseball season has, at long last, arrived. As it kicks into high gear on Friday, former Braves great and current broadcaster John Smoltz takes some pitches from The Post’s Steve Serby: Q: Your
Tweets
-
There’s a Met for All Seasons. For 2014 (and the first pitch of this one), it’s Jacob deGrom. https://t.co/G2K1ANSEvUBlogger / Podcaster
-
Thanks to everyone who took part in our Opening Night chats tonight! We'll have more chats tomorrow (well, today on the East Coast) starting with Braves-Mets at 4 PM ET, plus our 2020 season predictions, thoughts on the expanded playoffs, and much more. Baseball: It's back.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Why is a bad dream from last night still haunting me right now?TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @nikopotomous: The dude doesn't want people catching anything. Respect the consistency. https://t.co/TyBeeH44sJBlogger / Podcaster
-
Back to back tweets 👀Blogger / Podcaster
-
Pay attention y’all to the kinds of accounts that are “mad” at Betts for kneeling. A lot of generic photos. New accounts. Low follower counts. Ignore them. The vast majority of people support #BLM.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets