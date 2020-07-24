Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
54251353_thumbnail

Mets’ Marcus Stroman brushes off calf injury as ‘minor setback’

by: Mike Puma New York Post 5m

Marcus Stroman is counting on a quick recovery. A day after he was placed on the injured list with a left calf tear, the Mets right-hander tweeted he’s dealing with a “minor setback” and isn’t

Tweets