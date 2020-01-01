New York Mets
Pete Alonso and the Strangest of Sophomore Seasons
by: Katie Baker — The Ringer 1m
In his first year in the big leagues, the ebullient Mets first baseman proved that he could thrive in the majors while remaining a big kid at heart. Now, the Polar Bear looks to bring his arctic blasts and goofy charm to the 60-game season.
Tweets
-
Do the Mets think we find the idea of Cuomo (part of the patriarchy btw, thanks dad) exciting? Plus he was in Georgia and should be quarantining. No one is above the law.@metspolice Cuomo seems most likely. Don't announce because the PR people think it's more fun this way... Look, here I am tweet replying about it! (Dammit, I fell for their trap again)Blogger / Podcaster
-
Five years ago today, the #Mets added Kelly Johnson and Juan Uribe to the roster #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/vunxCjq7uIBlogger / Podcaster
-
Baseball is back #LGM #LFGM https://t.co/0gIqLjNv77Blogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Morning Briefing: Real Mets Baseball Tonight! https://t.co/PPDbrzXwxP #Mets #LGM #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
Good Morning. The Mets 2020 Opening Day is here! Andres Gimenez, Corey Oswalt, and Hunter Strickland make the team, and we have Jordany Valdespin highlights in today’s History Links. #Mets #LGM #LFGM @Mets Mets Breakfast Links 7/24/2020 https://t.co/QXYrlK3uKwBlogger / Podcaster
-
Your complete guide to the most unusual MLB Opening Day ever https://t.co/h7GPiP4CUH #MetsTV / Radio Network
