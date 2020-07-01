New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets’ Bidding Process In “Final Inning”
by: Mojo Hill — Mets Merized Online 6m
According to a report from Charles Gasparino of FOX Business Network, the Mets' epic sale process is finally nearing an end, and is in the "final inning" stage of completion.This includes the
Tweets
-
#OpeningDay is supposed to be fun and exciting, but these are difficult times for all. Between those who are and have been sick to those we’ve lost and those who have suffered catastrophic hard ships - no matter your political affiliation - we should all remember those people.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Here’s how I view opening day for the Mets: Everybody is 51-51 (except the teams that played last night). It should be a hell of a finish.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Thanks for posting. Had it on today's Breakfast Links. https://t.co/N7e2PEvtC17/24/2017 José Reyes becomes the 39th player in Major League history to steal 500 bases. @lamelaza_7 https://t.co/RJfLIZgHMxBlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jayskee193: I follow both, but when it comes to the Yankee's vs Mets...I'm a Met all day. https://t.co/LriDKblM0PSuper Fan
-
Official Team Account
- More Mets Tweets