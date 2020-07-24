Mets are 3-2 on Opening Day in years they went to the World Series.

Anthony DiComo Best Opening Day records, MLB history: 1. Mets: 38-20 (.655) 2. Mariners: 26-17 (.605) 3. Orioles: 70-48 (.593) 4. Yankees: 66-51 (.564) 5. Diamondbacks: 12-10 (.546) *The Mets have gone 38-12 since losing the first eight openers in franchise history.