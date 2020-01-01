Do Not Sell My Personal Information

A Pod of Their Own: So about that pitching depth

by: Linda Surovich SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 7m

This week, we discuss the return of baseball, how Marcus Stroman’s injury impacts the team, and we introduce our annual Dollars for Dingers fundraiser.

    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 5m
    exactly how to spend Opening Day morning
    David Lennon @DPLennon 7m
    Mets are 3-2 on Opening Day in years they went to the World Series.
    Anthony DiComo
    Best Opening Day records, MLB history: 1. Mets: 38-20 (.655) 2. Mariners: 26-17 (.605) 3. Orioles: 70-48 (.593) 4. Yankees: 66-51 (.564) 5. Diamondbacks: 12-10 (.546) *The Mets have gone 38-12 since losing the first eight openers in franchise history.
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 8m
    I almost forgot how to write these series previews. 22 thoughts about the Mets on Opening Day https://t.co/tTGcTbEX2f
    Darren Meenan @DarrenJMeenan 8m
    Went with a pretty solid t-shirt today. #LFGM #OpeningDay
    D.J. Short @djshort 8m
    Predictions are more meaningless this year than they usually are, but here goes AL field: Yankees Twins Astros Rays Angels Indians Athletics White Sox NL field: Braves Reds Dodgers Nationals Cubs Phillies Padres Mets NL Champ: Dodgers AL Champ: Rays WS Champ: Dodgers
    NJDevils 233 Crazies @233Crazies 9m
    RT @AnthonyDiComo: Best Opening Day records, MLB history: 1. Mets: 38-20 (.655) 2. Mariners: 26-17 (.605) 3. Orioles: 70-48 (.593) 4. Yankees: 66-51 (.564) 5. Diamondbacks: 12-10 (.546) *The Mets have gone 38-12 since losing the first eight openers in franchise history.
