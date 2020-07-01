Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Trivia Friday: Mets Starting Pitchers on Consecutive Opening Days

by: metsdaddy

Later today, for the 14th time in Mets history, the starting pitcher toeing the rubber to start the season will be the same one who started the season the previous year. Can you name the pitchers w…

Tweets

    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 5m
    exactly how to spend Opening Day morning
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    David Lennon @DPLennon 7m
    Mets are 3-2 on Opening Day in years they went to the World Series.
    Anthony DiComo
    Best Opening Day records, MLB history: 1. Mets: 38-20 (.655) 2. Mariners: 26-17 (.605) 3. Orioles: 70-48 (.593) 4. Yankees: 66-51 (.564) 5. Diamondbacks: 12-10 (.546) *The Mets have gone 38-12 since losing the first eight openers in franchise history.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Tim Britton @TimBritton 8m
    I almost forgot how to write these series previews. 22 thoughts about the Mets on Opening Day https://t.co/tTGcTbEX2f
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Darren Meenan @DarrenJMeenan 8m
    Went with a pretty solid t-shirt today. #LFGM #OpeningDay
    Free Agent
    D.J. Short @djshort 8m
    Predictions are more meaningless this year than they usually are, but here goes AL field: Yankees Twins Astros Rays Angels Indians Athletics White Sox NL field: Braves Reds Dodgers Nationals Cubs Phillies Padres Mets NL Champ: Dodgers AL Champ: Rays WS Champ: Dodgers
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    NJDevils 233 Crazies @233Crazies 9m
    Super Fan
