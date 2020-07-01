New York Mets
Trivia Friday: Mets Starting Pitchers on Consecutive Opening Days
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2m
Later today, for the 14th time in Mets history, the starting pitcher toeing the rubber to start the season will be the same one who started the season the previous year. Can you name the pitchers w…
exactly how to spend Opening Day morningBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets are 3-2 on Opening Day in years they went to the World Series.Best Opening Day records, MLB history: 1. Mets: 38-20 (.655) 2. Mariners: 26-17 (.605) 3. Orioles: 70-48 (.593) 4. Yankees: 66-51 (.564) 5. Diamondbacks: 12-10 (.546) *The Mets have gone 38-12 since losing the first eight openers in franchise history.Beat Writer / Columnist
I almost forgot how to write these series previews. 22 thoughts about the Mets on Opening Day https://t.co/tTGcTbEX2fBeat Writer / Columnist
Went with a pretty solid t-shirt today. #LFGM #OpeningDayFree Agent
Predictions are more meaningless this year than they usually are, but here goes AL field: Yankees Twins Astros Rays Angels Indians Athletics White Sox NL field: Braves Reds Dodgers Nationals Cubs Phillies Padres Mets NL Champ: Dodgers AL Champ: Rays WS Champ: DodgersBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Best Opening Day records, MLB history: 1. Mets: 38-20 (.655) 2. Mariners: 26-17 (.605) 3. Orioles: 70-48 (.593) 4. Yankees: 66-51 (.564) 5. Diamondbacks: 12-10 (.546) *The Mets have gone 38-12 since losing the first eight openers in franchise history.Super Fan
