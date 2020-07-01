New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Opening Day 2020: This One Comes With Mixed Emotions
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 1m
Mets Opening Day 2020 is July 24th, nearly four months after the originally scheduled date.For baseball fans, Opening Day is a de facto holiday. Many of us take the day off from work. Some may
Tweets
exactly how to spend Opening Day morningBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets are 3-2 on Opening Day in years they went to the World Series.Best Opening Day records, MLB history: 1. Mets: 38-20 (.655) 2. Mariners: 26-17 (.605) 3. Orioles: 70-48 (.593) 4. Yankees: 66-51 (.564) 5. Diamondbacks: 12-10 (.546) *The Mets have gone 38-12 since losing the first eight openers in franchise history.Beat Writer / Columnist
I almost forgot how to write these series previews. 22 thoughts about the Mets on Opening Day https://t.co/tTGcTbEX2fBeat Writer / Columnist
Went with a pretty solid t-shirt today. #LFGM #OpeningDayFree Agent
Predictions are more meaningless this year than they usually are, but here goes AL field: Yankees Twins Astros Rays Angels Indians Athletics White Sox NL field: Braves Reds Dodgers Nationals Cubs Phillies Padres Mets NL Champ: Dodgers AL Champ: Rays WS Champ: DodgersBeat Writer / Columnist
