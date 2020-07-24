New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Some Opening Day Notes from my friends the Mets
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 9s
My friends the Mets sent me some information! The Mets are set to open their 59th season in team history when they host the Atlanta Braves…In the history of Major League Baseball, the Mets (38-20, .655) have the best winning percentage on Opening Day.
Tweets
-
4 years ago today @mikepiazza31 was inducted in to the baseball HOF. 700+ of @The7LineArmy took buses up and camped out for the weekend. To say it was a bit of a struggle for some setting up camp would be an understatement... from the 2016 T7LA doc "Loyal Til' The Last Out".Super Fan
-
Pete Alonso’s 20 RBIs against the a Braves last year were the most ever by a Met vs. Atlanta in one season. #Mets #LGM @MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
On Opening Day last season, deGrom punched out 10 hitters in 6.0 scoreless frames at Nationals Park. He was just the 3rd Met to record a double-digit strikeout performance on Opening Day (also, Noah Syndergaard in 2018 and Pedro Martinez in 2005). #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Jay_HorwitzPR: Happy #OpeningDay! Today will be different for all of us. For me it will be the first time in 40 seasons I won’t be at the ballpark for the home opener. But being safe is what is most important. #LGM https://t.co/EGxSNdg3KDBlogger / Podcaster
-
#OTD in 2012, Jordany Valdespin hit his 5th PH home run of the season, setting a club record (Danny Heep, 1983; Mark Carreon, 1989, each had 4). @jordany023 @Mets @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @RogerClark41: Happy #Mets Home Opener from @CitiField - talking with fans on @NY1 about how they will watch the game today in lieu of being at the ballpark! #LGM #Baseball #OpeningDay https://t.co/3PLD8axnUtBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets