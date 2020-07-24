Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Some Opening Day Notes from my friends the Mets

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 9s

My friends the Mets sent me some information! The Mets are set to open their 59th season in team history when they host the Atlanta Braves…In the history of Major League Baseball, the Mets (38-20, .655) have the best winning percentage on Opening Day.

