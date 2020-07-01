New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
A Beat Writer’s Perspective: The 2020 Season
by: Michelle Ioannou — Mets Merized Online 3m
The 2020 season is unlike any other baseball season. Over three months of baseball was missed, fans aren't allowed in stadiums to watch, COVID testing is done constantly, and the number of media p
Tweets
-
Pete Alonso faced Mike Soroka - today's Braves starter - in three games last year and saw 70% fastballs. Heat map below. If Soroka hasn't changed his approach against him, look for Alonso to jump on those inside two-seamers.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Is this @GMBVW?Your cardboard cutouts appear to have recovered nicely from the thunderstorms the other night. The Mets are still putting some into place. They had placed a row into the M&Ms seats in left field, but have since moved them and that section is empty again. https://t.co/sB6wx6NkmFSuper Fan
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
It's been 10 months since the Mets have played a baseball game that counts. That changes today.TV / Radio Network
-
Today vs 09/02/2015 Nimmo - Granderson McNeil - Murphy Alonso - Duda Conforto - Conforto Cespedes - Cespedes Cano - Johnson Ramos - TDA Rosario - Flores Plus the DH, Davis here probably Uribe there.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets