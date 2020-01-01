Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
54260817_thumbnail

Justin Wilson is poised to play a big role in the Mets’ bullpen in 2020

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m

As injury has already befallen some of the Mets’ other relievers, Wilson is the team’s most reliable lefty option if he can stay healthy himself.

Tweets