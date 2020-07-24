Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Robinson Cano down to sixth in batting order for Mets’ opener

by: Jared Schwartz New York Post 4m

Robinson Cano will open the season batting sixth. The 37-year-old gets the Opening Day start at second base against the Braves, the Mets announced. Cano had previously been featured hitting third in

