Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Yardbarker
54266994_thumbnail

Chipper Jones cutout placed in stands inside Mets' Citi Field

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 4m

Former Atlanta Braves great Chipper Jones is no longer terrorizing the New York Mets at the plate, but that doesn't mean he is finished giving his formal rival the business. 

Tweets