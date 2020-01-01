by:
Zac Wassink, Yardbarker
—
Yardbarker
4m
Former Atlanta Braves great Chipper Jones is no longer terrorizing the New York Mets at the plate, but that doesn't mean he is finished giving his formal rival the business.
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?