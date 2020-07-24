Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
Chipper Jones taunts Mets by purchasing Citi Field cutout

by: Jared Schwartz New York Post 53s

He retired in 2012, but longtime foe Chipper Jones is still haunting the Mets. The Hall of Famer provided a Hall of Fame-level troll for his old rivals, buying a cutout of himself at Citi Field. The

