by:
Jared Schwartz
—
New York Post
53s
He retired in 2012, but longtime foe Chipper Jones is still haunting the Mets. The Hall of Famer provided a Hall of Fame-level troll for his old rivals, buying a cutout of himself at Citi Field. The
Forgot your password?
This feature requires a SportSpyder PRO account.
We notice you're running ad-blocking software. Please consider
supporting us by disabling ad blocking for SportSpyder, or sign
up for a free trial of our ad-free
SportSpyder Pro service.
- or -
Sign into your existing account.
Forgot your password?
Are you sure?