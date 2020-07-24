New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Yoenis Cespedes homers in return to lead Mets in Opening Day win over Braves | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated July 24, 2020 6:46 PM — Newsday 5m
As long as the Mets had to wait to play their first game of the season, nobody waited longer than Yoenis Cespedes. Nobody capitalized quite like him, either. Returning to the majors after an absence o
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Official Team Account
-
RT @SusanKinsella1: Amazing https://t.co/5pP5uvIBtdBlogger / Podcaster
-
"It was important for me, that's what I've been looking for, that's why I've prepared so hard in the offseason, both Spring Trainings that we had." - Edwin Diaz on the importance of getting off to a strong start this seasonTV / Radio Network
-
Edwin Diaz and Wilson Ramos presented Luis Rojas with the game ball — from Matt Adams' strikeout, the last out of the game — as a keepsake from his first win as manager. Usually, Diaz said, he keeps the last out ball from every save and takes it home. But today was different.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: Mets Post Game Notes 7/24/2020 https://t.co/AilHyXRwY8Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets