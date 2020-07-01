New York Mets
Jacob deGrom twirls 8-strikeout gem, Yoenis Céspedes jacks first homer since 2018 in Mets win
by: FOX Sports — Fox Sports 5m
Mets ace Jacob deGrom strikes out eight in 5-inning, 1-hit outing. Yoenis Céspedes belts first home run since 2018. New York opens the 2020 season with a 1-0 win over the Braves.
