New York Mets

Jacob deGrom twirls 8-strikeout gem, Yoenis Céspedes jacks first homer since 2018 in Mets win

by: FOX Sports Fox Sports 5m

Mets ace Jacob deGrom strikes out eight in 5-inning, 1-hit outing. Yoenis Céspedes belts first home run since 2018. New York opens the 2020 season with a 1-0 win over the Braves.

