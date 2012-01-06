Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

WFAN
Gettyimages-1258034213

Céspedes Homers As DH In Return, Mets Edge Braves

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York: WFAN 2m

Céspedes connected in the seventh off reliever Chris Martin (0-1) for his first long ball since his previous major league game on July 20, 2018.

Tweets