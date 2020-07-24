Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Sterling or Scully: Gary Cohen calls a Mets’ Cespedes Home Run

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 9s

It’s been so long I can’t even remember how Mr. Cespedes spells his first name.   Anyway, he hit a home run and Gary Cohen has the call. 🗣 YOOOOOO! #LGM pic.twitter.com/04dst7PbT9 — New York Mets (@Mets) July 24, 2020 This is Gary at his best. Good...

