Sterling or Scully: Gary Cohen calls a Mets’ Cespedes Home Run
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 9s
It’s been so long I can’t even remember how Mr. Cespedes spells his first name. Anyway, he hit a home run and Gary Cohen has the call. 🗣 YOOOOOO! #LGM pic.twitter.com/04dst7PbT9 — New York Mets (@Mets) July 24, 2020 This is Gary at his best. Good...
RT @OmarMinayaFan: This is a real problem @mets. It’s time for you to cut Breuer loose. I don’t want to see him on your station anymore. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/gplrclYfrbBlogger / Podcaster
RT @FabianArdaya: Mike Trout is officially eligible for the Hall of Fame.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @JSB_TV: “If I’m going to take risks, I will do it caring for my patients.” Powerful words from @LaurentDTardif opting out of the NFL season. https://t.co/0YnzQsXE9KTV / Radio Personality
RT @notgaetti: If you told me 6 months ago that the Mets would have scored zero runs for deGrom through July 24, I would have absolutely believed it.Minors
Watching a lot of opening day games, it really hits you that no one’s ace can compare to Jacob deGrom or Gerrit Cole. Being in NY right now warps your perspective on what a good pitcher is supposed to look like, because they’re both so freakish.Beat Writer / Columnist
On Baseball: The most polite crowd in the history of New York baseball, and an uplifting day for the Mets https://t.co/OzzMj5JlwRBeat Writer / Columnist
