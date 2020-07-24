New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
An Opener In Three Pitches
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m
I don’t know how long the journey will last, but at least the first step was in the right direction. Jacob deGrom only went five innings, which is to be expected in this season of true uncert…
Tweets
-
RT @TylerKepner: On Baseball: The most polite crowd in the history of New York baseball, and an uplifting day for the Mets https://t.co/OzzMj5JlwRBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Altuve making sure that shirt stays closed otherwise his wife will yell at him laterSuper Fan
-
During each Mets home game, the team honors a veteran. Today's hero served in World War II and recently beat coronavirus at the age of 98 years old. ➡️ @fiservTV / Radio Network
-
-
Yelich bad? Reds amazing? Edwin Diaz fixed? Let's overreact and then examine said overreaction to opening day. Come with me. https://t.co/MFbvIusHgdBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Back in 2019, Cespedes straight up bought out the bat company that makes his bats after they filed for bankruptcy. That's some king **** right there lmaoSuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets