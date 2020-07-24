Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

LWOS Baseball
New-york-mets-6

New York Mets Win on Yoenis Cespedes’ Historic Home Run

by: Jared Cantatore Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 42s

The New York Mets defeat the Atlanta Braves 1-0 with a Yoenis Cespedes home run and Jacob deGrom's five dominant innings and four shutout innings from the pen.

Tweets