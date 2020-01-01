Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
40266513_thumbnail

Mets had interesting way of celebrating manager Luis Rojas’ first career victory

by: Darryn Albert Larry Brown Sports 6m

Luis Rojas is officially on the board as a manager, and the New York Mets chose a rather interesting way to celebrate the occasion. Friday's season opener saw the Mets earn a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the division rival Atlanta Braves. The win...

Tweets