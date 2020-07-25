Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
Travis-d%e2%80%99arnaud

Braves catchers stay home with coronavirus-like symptoms

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 28s

Another day Opening Day, another COVID-19 hiccup for an MLB team. The Braves did not receive any positive tests Friday morning, as the Nationals did Thursday with Juan Soto, but they opened the season

Tweets